How to maximize EV performance during a Northeastern winter

Driving through snow and sleet might be something you’ve done your whole life. But it still calls for extra caution and car maintenance, especially if you're cruising around in an electric vehicle for the first time.

Three local auto mechanics shared these suggestions for maximizing your EV's performance through the winter. The panel included: Brian Moeglin, the owner of Brian's North End Garage in Burlington; Steve Belitsos, a retired automotive and transportation services professor from Vermont State University; and Demeny Pollitt, the owner of Girlington Garage in South Burlington (which provides financial support to Vermont Public).

Be aware of common battery-drainers

"A lot of the EVs out there are based off of efficiency, and one part of that is aerodynamics," Moeglin said.

The cold saps battery power, as do objects that cause drag. Remove your roof rack or bike rack for the winter unless you regularly use them.

Heating your car also drains the battery more than air conditioning does, Moeglin said. The heated seat and heated steering wheel features are less of a battery drain than heating the full car.

Consider single-pedal driving

This EV feature allows drivers to convert the kinetic energy of the car into chemical energy stored in the car's battery, while also reducing brake pad wear.

Some EV drivers highly recommend using one-pedal driving in the wintertime because it gives them more precise control over their speed and helps maintain efficiency. Others urge caution, or even suggest turning it off, as lifting your foot off the pedal too-quickly can lead to loss of traction on ice or snow.

Wash you car with care

Regularly washing your gas car in the winter helps keep it from rusting. Rust is less of a concern for EVs, but that doesn't mean you have to avoid the car wash entirely.

"Most EVs underneath are just covered in splash guards. So if you do want to go through a car wash, you're generally safe," Pollitt said.

However, she did recommend skipping the option for extra undercarriage jets at the car wash. And if you're washing your EV at home, keep your eyes open for any clearly-marked, high voltage wiring. "It's all orange, Pollitt said. "You want to stay away from that."

Use snow tires

All our guests agreed: No matter what kind of car you have, you should get snow tires.

They were more ambivalent on the choice between studded and studless tires. "If there's a lot of ice where you are, then studs are the way to go," Belitsos said. "But unfortunately, you have to listen to them the entire time you're driving, and sometimes that's not very pleasant."

