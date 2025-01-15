Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

How to get your car through a Vermont winter

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published January 15, 2025 at 3:39 PM EST

Winter in Vermont can wreak havoc on a car. All that salt causes corrosion and rust, and that can make your car unsafe to drive. The hazardous conditions require upgrades and protective measures to stay safe on the slippery roads. To keep your car in top shape requires a lot winter car maintenance. Demeny Pollitt, the owner and manager of Girlington Garage in South Burlington, and Steve Belitsos, a retired professor of automotive and transportation services at Vermont State University’s Randolph campus, share insights on undercoatings, snow tires, and windshield wipers.

Plus, former Gov. Peter Shumlin reflects on the life and career of former Gov. Tom Salmon, who passed away Tuesday at age 92.

Girlington Garage is a Vermont Public business sponsor.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Winter Electric Vehicles
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
