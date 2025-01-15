How to get your car through a Vermont winter

Winter in Vermont can wreak havoc on a car. All that salt causes corrosion and rust, and that can make your car unsafe to drive. The hazardous conditions require upgrades and protective measures to stay safe on the slippery roads. To keep your car in top shape requires a lot winter car maintenance. Demeny Pollitt, the owner and manager of Girlington Garage in South Burlington, and Steve Belitsos, a retired professor of automotive and transportation services at Vermont State University’s Randolph campus, share insights on undercoatings, snow tires, and windshield wipers.

Plus, former Gov. Peter Shumlin reflects on the life and career of former Gov. Tom Salmon, who passed away Tuesday at age 92.

Girlington Garage is a Vermont Public business sponsor.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.