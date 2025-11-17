New podcast shares 'voices from the edge'

A new podcast from the nonprofit Green Mountain Justice shares the stories of people in our region who struggle with housing insecurity. They’ve had to live outside, in a shelter, or other temporary housing as they search for a more permanent and affordable home.

"Voices from the Edge" features intimate interviews between its host, Tom Morgan, and his guests. Morgan founded the Addison County-based organization Green Mountain Justice. He and producer Corey Hendrickson tell us more about the podcast and the people it centers.

Broadcast live on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

