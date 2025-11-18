Vermont game wardens discuss how deer season has changed

Rifle season runs from Nov. 15 through 30, marking the height of deer season in Vermont. The state’s 40 game wardens have a unique job this time of year. They talk with hunters, check permits, weigh deer, and make sure people follow hunting laws.

Former Vermont head warden Col. Robert Rooks and current game warden Josh Hungerford of the North-Central District discuss how the job has evolved. They explain how technology has changed their work, how they stay warm and safe in the field, and how shifts in the deer population have affected the season.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

