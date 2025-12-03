Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
Vermont Edition

Find the perfect Vermont gift with our annual winter gift guide

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Aleah Papes
Published December 3, 2025 at 4:33 PM EST

Our region is teeming with holiday markets where shoppers can find the perfect holiday gift, share in community and support local artists and makers. This year's Vermont Edition gift guide show goes behind the scenes of some of the state's holiday fairs: Julia Tadlock, founder of Brattleboro Flea, tells us about the crafts, books, food and more that shoppers can expect to find at downtown Brattleboro's pop-up Market on Main. Morgan Haynes, who manages the Vermont Farmers Market's Holiday Craft Shows in Rutland, shares some of her favorite gifts at the show and talks about how markets can bring communities together.

We also hear about artisans and makers all across the region, from bookbinders to metalsmiths, whose work might be the perfect gift for someone on your list. Plus, we talk with one of the founders of a new online donation platform based in Vermont that can help you support organizations doing good in our communities.

For even more great gift ideas, check out Vermont Public's 2025 local gift guide.

Markets, fairs and galleries mentioned on today's show:

Small businesses, artists and makers mentioned on today's show:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Aleah Papes
Aleah Papes joined Vermont Public as an announcer in October 2024. Raised in the suburbs of New York City, she studied theater and comparative literature at Northwestern University, and later got a master’s degree in journalism from NYU. She has called Vermont home since 2020.
