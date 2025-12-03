Find the perfect Vermont gift with our annual winter gift guide
Our region is teeming with holiday markets where shoppers can find the perfect holiday gift, share in community and support local artists and makers. This year's Vermont Edition gift guide show goes behind the scenes of some of the state's holiday fairs: Julia Tadlock, founder of Brattleboro Flea, tells us about the crafts, books, food and more that shoppers can expect to find at downtown Brattleboro's pop-up Market on Main. Morgan Haynes, who manages the Vermont Farmers Market's Holiday Craft Shows in Rutland, shares some of her favorite gifts at the show and talks about how markets can bring communities together.
We also hear about artisans and makers all across the region, from bookbinders to metalsmiths, whose work might be the perfect gift for someone on your list. Plus, we talk with one of the founders of a new online donation platform based in Vermont that can help you support organizations doing good in our communities.
For even more great gift ideas, check out Vermont Public's 2025 local gift guide.
Markets, fairs and galleries mentioned on today's show:
- Market on Main (Downtown Brattleboro Alliance / Brattleboro Flea)
- Vermont Farmers Market's Holiday Craft Shows
- Bugbee Senior Center's Holiday Craft Fair
- Christmas in Castleton
- Vermont Queer Craft Fair
- Putney Craft Tour
- Putney Central School's Winter Craft Fair
- Artisans Hand Craft Gallery
- GiftDrive.org
- Highland Center for the Arts Wintermarket
- St. Paul's Methodist Church Craft Show
- Thirty-Odd
Small businesses, artists and makers mentioned on today's show:
- Junction Fiber Mill
- Knit or Dye
- Snug Bug Shop
- Sarah Longworth Fiber Art
- Elissa Campbell bookbinding
- Squishy Pop Slime
- The People's Gold
- Chimera Meats
- Browns' Family Farm
- Country Blossoms Honey
- TumbleWheat Baking
- Vermont Vermouth
- Demi Pritchard Massage
- Murphy's New Meal
- Barred Owl Bags
- Sew Happy by Dianne
- Hulett Farm soaps
- Earthenware Artisan
- Alison Parsons Batik
Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
