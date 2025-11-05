New book of watercolors will get you birding

Robin Crofut-Brittingham of Montreal loves birds, and it shows in her new book. She crafted detailed watercolor illustrations of hundreds of different bird species, all with names and descriptions that will inspire you to bust out the binoculars and get birding. Her new book of illustrations is called The Illuminated Book of Birds. She joins us to talk about the process of creating these illustrations, the joy of painting birds, and some of her favorite species.

This episode also includes a conversation with Richmond teacher and author Tyler Alexander about his new book, "If I Can Get Home This Fall: A Story of Love, Loss, and a Cause in the Civil War."

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

