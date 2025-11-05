Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

New book of watercolors will get you birding

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published November 5, 2025 at 2:57 PM EST

Robin Crofut-Brittingham of Montreal loves birds, and it shows in her new book. She crafted detailed watercolor illustrations of hundreds of different bird species, all with names and descriptions that will inspire you to bust out the binoculars and get birding. Her new book of illustrations is called The Illuminated Book of Birds. She joins us to talk about the process of creating these illustrations, the joy of painting birds, and some of her favorite species.

This episode also includes a conversation with Richmond teacher and author Tyler Alexander about his new book, "If I Can Get Home This Fall: A Story of Love, Loss, and a Cause in the Civil War."

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
