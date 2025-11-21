Vermont Public’s local gift guide 2025

Local gifts bring double the holiday cheer: Your loved one gets something thoughtful, and you get the warm glow of supporting a local business. And in Vermont, there’s a good chance you know the person who made that gift — or, at least, you know someone who knows them.

Here’s a gift guide from Vermonters, for Vermonters. We’ve independently picked items that are made or designed here. We’re pretty confident you can check off your entire gift list without leaving the state.

Jump to a section:

Under $20

Classic salve

Bag Balm

Originally invented as a moisturizer for cow udders, Bag Balm has been beloved by Vermont humans for more than a century. The new 1 oz tin designed by Vermont alpine skier Paula Moltzan and Skida is both cute and useful. ($6.89, Lyndonville)

Ski dog

Dog Mountain

This Hotdoggin’ Notebook is sure to bring a smile thanks to the art of Stephen Huneck, who co-founded Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury. ($9.95)

A beverage koozie

Kingdom Leather / Courtesy

You can add monogramming to this Kingdom Leather drink koozie so it’s always clear whose brew is whose. ($15 or $18, Wheelock)

Maple bike bottle

Onion River Outdoors

This Velo Vermont bike bottle looks just like the classic Vermont maple syrup container. ($12.99 via Onion River Outdoors, also available at several cycling and outdoor shops around the state)

Scrunchie

Skida

Skida’s cheerful winter hats have taken over the state — how about complementing them with a Skida-printed scrunchie that your gift-recipient can wear year-round? ($10, Burlington)

For Killington skiers

Killington Sports / Courtesy

This building toy has 641 pieces and is a replica of Killington’s K-1 Express Gondola. ($15)

Cute chops

JK Adams

The Q-Tee mini maple cutting board from JK Adams pairs well with a paring knife and…. pears. Or any small item that needs to be sliced. Trust us, they’ll reach for it often. ($15, Dorset)

Local artist cards

Haymaker Prints / Courtesy

Haymaker Prints in Lyndonville has several beautiful notecard sets based on block prints of Vermont’s agricultural landscape. This one carries you through winter, summer and fall. ($17.50 for six notecards)

Things to wear

Local warmth

We all need a few extra layers as the chill sets in. There are lots of local fiber artists for mittens, scarves, hats and other warm gifts.

Muriel's of Vermont / Courtesy

If you want the extra satisfaction of knitwear made from Vermont yarn, check out the local alpaca hats by Sunmeadow Alpacas in Putney or sweaters in the Farm to Closet Collection by Muriel’s of Vermont in North Hero that are made with local wool. ($250 for the sweater shown)

A slipper upgrade

Queen City Footwear

These hardy Vermont-made house shoes by Queen City Footwear have suede leather bottoms, or you can add on rubber soles if you want to wear them out of the house. ($190, Williston)

Steadfast socks

Darn Tough via Lenny's Shoe and Apparel

“Boring, obvious, but I legit ask for Darn Tough socks every year," says reporter Lola Duffort. Hey, they’re a classic for a reason. There are many Darn Tough styles to choose from, but we think Vermonters might especially appreciate the skiing chicken socks sold this year through Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel, with $2 from each sale going to local foodbanks. ($25.99, Northfield)

Hoodie

Thuja / Courtesy

You can choose the colors for the torso and cuffs on this Thuja Custom Merino Wool Hell Brook Hoodie. It’s made to order; allow 1-4 weeks. ($115, Williston)

Unique cap

Ministry of Culture / Courtesy

Brianna Paquette makes eye-catching hats through her Northeast-Kingdom-based brand Ministry of Culture. We like this five-panel camp hat, but there are also fleece options with ear flaps for winter days. ($54, West Burke)

Statement earrings

Courtesy of the brands Earrings from Cravn (left, $38), Soul Simone (center, $65) and Hayden Handcraft (right, $36).

Here are just a few of our favorite local jewelry makers.

Jane Lindholm, host and creator of But Why, recommends the lightweight earrings made of scrap leather by Meredith White’s Cravn Jewelry: “They bring a pop of color and creativity to my wardrobe.” Jane also loves Soul Simone, owned by Aisha McLaren in Fairfax.

For a whimsical look, consider the Abduction! earrings made with polymer clay by Hayden Handcraft in Colchester. They glow in the dark.

Infinity bracelet

Gosia Meyer Jewelry

Did your partner binge-watch The Summer I Turned Pretty this year? Take a hint from Conrad and express your unending love with a Gosia Meyer infinity bracelet. ($86, made to order in Burlington)

An intricate wood ring

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public File Isaac Shoulderblade runs his namesake wood ring business, Shoulderblade Designs, from his South Burlington basement.

Isaac Shoulderblade, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, makes these eye-catching wood rings from his basement in South Burlington, inlaying them with beads and sweetgrass. (from $140)

Leather bag

Grooves & Grain

Grooves & Grain makes bags and apparel inspired by the natural world, like this leather sling bag with hand-cut flowers. ($240, Burlington)

Books

Amy Klinger’s Ducks on the Pond is a novel about being new to Vermont — and about a recreational softball team, contemporary art and what it means to live in community. Give it to your friend who just bought a house in the country, your dad who was once a catcher, or your artist buddy who’s finding her way in the world of art galleries.

Here are a few more of the Vermont books that were published in 2025:

Home and kitchen

Ice cream’s best friend

Butterfly Bakery / Courtesy

Consider a Fat Toad Farm goat milk caramel variety pack for a single impressive gift, or split it up for an economical stocking-stuffer win. ($50, Barre)

Monster glass

AO Glass

Guarantee a Champ sighting every holiday with these AO Glass hanging ornaments inspired by Lake Champlain’s resident monster. Available in five colors. ($65, Burlington)

Mid-century modern birdhouse

Pleasant Ranch / Courtesy

Recommended by Vermont Public’s Mary Engisch, these Pleasant Ranch mid-century modern birdhouses are guaranteed to be the talk of the neighborhood. Engisch also recommends his state-shaped bottle openers. (from $199, Winooski)

If you’re looking for a more cozy, classic-looking birdhouse, consider these acorn or mushroom bird houses made by Roy Ware. ($89.95, Shaftsbury)

You asked the questions, we made them art

Vermont Public

New this year, check out the Brave Little State calendar featuring art by Vermont Public’s own Laura Nakasaka. Each month’s image is inspired by a Brave Little State episode. ($28)

Ceramic vase

Alicja Ceramics / Courtesy

The ceramic paperbag style vases from Alicja Ceramics are beautifully unique and worthy of displaying year-round. We love how flower stems settle in the slightly crinkled edges. Available in solid, striped and checkered designs. (from $90, Warren)

Beeswax candles

Golden Hill Candles / Courtesy

Vermont has several makers of pure beeswax candles; one lovely option is this pair of 10” tapers handmade by Golden Hill Candles. They also make twisted tapers for those who enjoy less traditional decorations. ($20-$28, Waterbury Center)

Year-round heat

Butterfly Bakery of Vermont / Courtesy

They’ll think of you with tears in their eyes all year when they receive Butterfly Bakery of Vermont’s four seasons of hot sauce. Your hot-sauce-loving friend will get four bottles immediately, then seasonal sets for a total of 16 bottles. Use these to recreate Hot Ones, where Butterfly Bakery’s hot sauces have been featured. ($160, Barre)

A hand-carved spoon

Willow / Courtesy

There are many wonderful makers of wooden spoons and cutting boards in Vermont. One very gift-able option comes from Willow: Their cherry wood spoon and roux paddle set gives home cooks not one, but two long-lasting wooden tools to add to their arsenal. ($74.95, Shelburne)

A box of chocolates

Nu Chocolat / Courtesy

You really can’t go wrong with a box of chocolates. This gift sampler from Nu Chocolate includes truffles that look like works of art and four of the chocolatier’s bestselling hazelnut crisp bars. ($59, Burlington)

Charcuterie starter pack

Vermont Salumi

On the saltier side, your giftee will surely appreciate a sampling of Vermont-made charcuterie from Vermont Salumi, recommended by Vermont Public’s Lola Duffort. (Barre, $70 for box shown)

Unique mugs

Jeremy Ayers / Courtesy

This recommendation comes from Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak. “Our region is teeming with talented potters. One of my favorites is the Waterbury-based potter Jeremy Ayers. A friend of mine gave me two of his mugs this past summer after I officiated her wedding, and they bring an extra dose of joy to my morning coffee ritual.” (Waterbury, $45 each)

Other lovely mug options include the hand-painted mugs from Moretown-based Dog Hill Pottery — we’re partial to the one featuring a colorful rooster. ($55)

Local drinks

Consumables are a favorite gift option for Vermont Public’s Angela Evancie, who shouted out the cozy tea blends from Free Verse Farm & Apothecary (Chelsea, $46.99 for a trio), coffee beans from Abracadabra Coffee (Woodstock, from $14 for 250 grams) and fine apple wines from Fable Farm Fermentory (Barnard, $62 for a set of three bottles). “These makers are all based close to where I live, in the Upper Valley, so it's especially nice to feel like I'm sharing a taste of my favorite place.”

A wooden barn quilt for indoors or out

Crow Bar D’signs / Courtesy

Take these roadside works of art indoors with one of these intricate pieces from artist Megan Beachum’s Crow Bar D’signs. (from $185, Woodbury)

Maple syrup, of course

Vermont’s most iconic product is a reliable gift. Buy from your local sugarmaker.

Kids and family

Bird dominoes

Maple Landmark

Maple Landmark’s bird dominoes can be enjoyed by multiple generations together. ($31, Middlebury)

A new friend

Fiddlehill / Courtesy

This handmade cloth doll from Fiddlehill Studio is eminently huggable. ($48, Salisbury)

Museum membership

If you’re giving to a local family, consider a gift membership to a kid-friendly museum like the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington, the Montshire Museum in Norwich, Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, or Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum in Rutland.

A fancy box

Danforth Pewter

Kids like seeing their initials on stuff. Consider a small dresser box from Danforth Pewter in Middlebury that can be custom engraved and will last until they’re a grown-up ($64.95). If the kid is at the age of losing baby teeth, you might also consider one of Danforth’s toothfairy boxes for $34.95.

Multilingual peek-a-boo

Little Patakha

This lift-the-flap board book from Little Patakha exposes kids to eight languages (with phonetic pronunciation guides on every page for the adult reader). ($15)

Bag charm

Nest Pretty Things / Courtesy

Wrap up a rainbow keychain bag charm from Nest Pretty Things that’s cheerful and fun. ($36, Burlington)

Upcycled bracelet

Verde Mountain

Verde Mountain makes jewelry out of reclaimed wood, including this skateboard bead bracelet ($25). If the gift recipient is a Mount Abe athlete, there’s even a bracelet made from the old gym floor of Mount Abraham High School. ($25, Bristol)

Vermont Green merch

Vermont Green FC

Even more Vermonters got on board with the Vermont Green FC this year as they barreled toward the national title. A Vermont Green scarf ($25), soccer ball ($38) or kit ($55) would help any young fan wait for next year — when a women’s club will add even more excitement.

Axolotl sticker

Willough Designs / Courtesy

Axolotls are trendy lately. Meet the moment with this glittery axolotl sticker based on an original acrylic painting by Stowe artist Megan Karcher of Willough Designs. ($4)

Outdoorsy

Parks pass

April McCullum / Vermont Public

Make them feel like a VIP at Vermont State Parks gate kiosks this summer with a day use punch card good for 10 visits. ($40, never expires)

An artisanal fishing net

Green Mountain Fishing Nets / Courtesy

Green Mountain Fishing Nets offers three stately nets for sale, the most popular of which is called The Mansfield. (from $175, Shelburne)

Fanny pack

Fifth Season

The aptly named Fanny Allen Pack from Fifth Season is just waiting to be filled with your giftee’s go-tos. They’re available in several colors and patterns, but the maker is donating 10% of the proceeds from their “red stripe” colorway to hurricane relief for Jamaican workers from Cornwall’s Sunrise Orchards. Fifth Season also makes rugged waxed canvas bike bags for the cyclist in your life. ($80, Middlebury)

Tough gloves

Vermont Glove

These goat-leather gloves from Vermont Glove have a liner and a merino wool cuff for winter. They’re named after dairy farmer Fred Tuttle, the “man with a plan” who ran for U.S. Senate and, in a 1998 VPR debate, famously peppered opponent Jack McMullen with questions about Vermont. ($150, Randolph)

Toiletry bag

BirdieBlue / Courtesy

BirdieBlue’s The Traveler dopp kit is made from recycled ski and snowboard gear and comes in a multitude of color combinations. ($58, Stowe)

Foraging journal

Dski Design / Courtesy

Is your loved one batty for black trumpet mushrooms? Mad about morels? This Vermont-made foraging journal by Dski Design will help them record their best foraging finds. ($68, Brandon, sold via Addison West)

Gifts for people who don't want ‘stuff’

Tulips every week

Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public Foxtrot double tulips, recently harvested, are pictured at Four Blooms Farm.

What could be better than giving someone the gift of fresh tulips through the harshest weeks of winter? Several Vermont flower farms offer weekly flower subscriptions:

von Trapp Flowers in Waitsfield ($220 for 10 weeks, starts in February, select from 13 weekly pickup locations)

in Waitsfield ($220 for 10 weeks, starts in February, select from 13 weekly pickup locations) Four Blooms Farm in Bristol (from $123 for five weeks, Choose a winter start month, seven pickup locations)

in Bristol (from $123 for five weeks, Choose a winter start month, seven pickup locations) Mettowee Mint in Dorset (from $195 for eight weeks, starts in mid-February, two pickup locations)

Reusable gift wrap

Shiki Wrap / Courtesy

Shiki Wrap, inspired by the Japanese tradition of furoshiki, cuts down on waste in two ways: It’s reusable, and it’s made of recycled plastic bottles. ($45 for the set shown, Shelburne)

Event tickets

Give tickets for a special event. Perhaps music lovers would appreciate tickets to Neko Case at the Flynn, or a touring Broadway show like the Tony-winning Kinky Boots. Check out the Vermont Public events calendar for inspiration.

Craft class

There are a number of spaces around Vermont that offer craft classes for your creative loved one. Check out the offerings at The Makery in Burlington, Shelburne Craft School, Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester and Craft Studies in White River Junction.

Rest

Give your loved one the gift of relaxation and good health in the form of a sauna session. A gift card for a two-person, one-hour sauna session at one of SAVU sauna’s three locations in central Vermont goes for $70 plus tax.

Baking class

Give the gift of a baking class from Vermont expert instructors. There are an array of different offerings from King Arthur Baking Company (Norwich and online), and Brot Bakehouse School in Fairfax has become known for its sourdough workshops. You can purchase a gift certificate from Brot to be used for any class offered.

Endless winter

Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public Jessica Henderson, from Boston, skates across the ice on Lake Morey on the first day of the season in January 2025.

On a crisp winter day, when the conditions are right, bring your loved one to Lake Morey and lose yourselves in the rhythm of ice skating on Fairlee’s famous 4.5-mile skating trail. (free)

Forget it’s winter

Vermont Public News Director Mark Davis is partial to the mindfulness activity known as “blasting a bucket of golf balls at a local driving range.” More from Mark: “My family’s go-to is The Kwini Club, on Spear Street near the South Burlington/Shelburne line. The instructors are friendly and rock music plays constantly as you launch — or, in my case, attempt to launch — several dozen balls as far as the eye can see. Gift cards sold online."

Donation

Donate in their honor to Vermont Foodbank or your local food shelf. Or contribute to Warmth, the community-funded program that helps pay for low-income Vermonters’ home heating fuel and electricity (administered through five regional agencies; find yours here).

Repair

There’s nothing more Vermonty than repairing the things you already own. Make plans to attend a repair event together and help fix their stuff. Many libraries and community spaces around Vermont host repair cafes and fairs, so keep an eye out for events in your community.

This guide was written by April McCullum and Zoe McDonald with input from the Vermont Public content team.