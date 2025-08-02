Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Green FC claim national title over Seattle's Ballard FC

Vermont Public | By Burgess Brown
Published August 2, 2025 at 9:16 PM EDT
Virtue Field is packed for Vermont Green FC's national final against Ballard FC on Aug. 2, 2025.
1 of 8  — vermont-green-final-5-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
Virtue Field is packed for Vermont Green FC's national final against Ballard FC on Aug. 2, 2025.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public
An estimated 5,000 people were in attendance for Saturday's match.
2 of 8  — vermont-green-final-8-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
An estimated 5,000 people were in attendance for Saturday's match.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public
A man wearing a green head covering raises a fist with a crowd behind
3 of 8  — vermont-green-final-7-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
Fans cheer as Vermont Green FC compete in the USL League Two national final in Burlington on Aug. 2, 2025.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public
Fans lined up early Saturday to secure the best general admission seats for the match, and concession stands ran out of beer about halfway through.
4 of 8  — vermont-green-final-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
Fans lined up early Saturday to secure the best general admission seats for the match, and concession stands ran out of beer about halfway through.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public
Vermont Green FC faces off against Ballard FC at Virtue Field in Burlington in the USL League Two national final on Aug. 2, 2025.
5 of 8  — vermont-green-championship-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
Vermont Green FC faces off against Ballard FC at Virtue Field in Burlington in the USL League Two national final on Aug. 2, 2025.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public
People in stands cheer
6 of 8  — vermont-green-final-2-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
Fans cheer as Vermont Green FC compete in the USL League Two national final in Burlington on Aug. 2, 2025.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public
Vermont Green defender Brandon Marshall in the national title match on Saturday, Aug. 2.
7 of 8  — vermont-green-final-6-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
Vermont Green defender Brandon Marshall in the national title match on Saturday, Aug. 2.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public
Tickets to Vermont Green's playoff run sold out immediately.
8 of 8  — vermont-green-final-3-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
Tickets to Vermont Green's playoff run sold out immediately.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public

This article will be updated.

Vermont Green FC took their first-ever national title in a 2-1 victory over Seattle’s Ballard FC in front of an electric Burlington crowd.

A tightly contested first half saw the sides trade strong chances. The Green had a goal called off in the 22nd minute, and a goal line clearance by defender Moussa Ndiaye kept the Green level.

The second half got off to a roaring start as Vermont’s Ian Abbey dribbled into the box before being taken down from behind. The Green were awarded a penalty that Julien Le Bourdoulous calmly tucked into the bottom left corner.

Ballard fought back in the 61st minute, scoring off a header. A tense and chippy half hour followed with momentum building in the Green’s favor. In the dying moments of regulation time, Maximilian Kissel buried his shot to secure victory for the Green.

The Green cap off an undefeated season and a dramatic playoff run. The team came from behind to win the first three matches of the tournament.

Each of these matches have been played in front of sold-out crowds at the University of Vermont’s Virtue Field. The official capacity at the stadium is 2,700. The club says that as many as 4,000 have been in attendance throughout the playoffs, and an estimated 5,000 people were in attendance Saturday. Fans unable to get tickets — which have sold out in seconds — gather on a grassy hill outside the stadium. In recent matches, fans have climbed fences and perched on port-a-potties to get a view of the action.

In an interview with Vermont Public this week, head coach Chris Taylor underscored the significance the crowd has played in the Green’s on-field success. “When we seize momentum in the game, it's really, really hard for the other teams to handle that as the crowd gets louder and it's bouncing. We can't speak highly enough of the benefits of being at home with this whole community behind us.”

The visitors, Ballard FC of Seattle, have experienced a similarly meteoric rise as the Green. They entered the league in 2022, the same season as Vermont, and won a national championship the following year.

Local News Sports
Burgess Brown
Burgess Brown is part of Vermont Public’s Engagement Journalism team. He is the producer for Brave Little State, the station's people-powered journalism project.
See stories by Burgess Brown

