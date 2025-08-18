Novelist Amy Klinger examines small town Vermont in Ducks on the Pond
In Vermont author Amy Klinger's new novel, unlikely connections abound between softball players, migrant farm workers, an experimental art sculptor--and a Scarecrow Jesus.
Klinger joins guest host Mitch Wertlieb to talk about about her book Ducks on the Pond. At turns darkly comic and dramatically poignant, it's a story of people from wildly different backgrounds and circumstances trying to find a sense of community and belonging in a fictional Vermont town...one that will feel very real to folks that have been here for generations, or are just arriving now.
Broadcast live on Monday, August 18, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
