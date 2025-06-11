Author Tim Weed's new climate fiction novel envisions a future without humans

"The long term survival of life on earth has never really been in doubt...it's the survival of homo sapiens that has been in question." That stark reminder, or perhaps warning, comes from one of the central characters in the new novel by Vermont author Tim Weed called "The Afterlife Project."

Guest host Mitch Wertlieb speaks with the Putney-based writer about what inspired his book--which blends elements of climate fact with science fiction, telling a story that stretches from the not too distant future to a world that in ten thousand years is visited by one man who may or may not be the last surviving member of an otherwise wiped-out human race.

Plus, we'll discuss some of the better ways you can feel like the last person on earth by exploring great out-of-the-way wilderness hikes with Claire Polfus, a recreation program manager for the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

