Time to forage: How to spot safe edibles in the Vermont woods

Live, call-in discussion: Foraging in the Vermont woods can be a fun way to find wild edible plants and fungi, but it’s important to know what you’re looking for. This hour, we’ll talk about the ways to differentiate safe plants from poisonous ones and how foraging can be a family activity.

Our guest:



Melany Kahn, foraging expert and author of Mason Goes Mushrooming

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

