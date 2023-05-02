© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Time to forage: How to spot safe edibles in the Vermont woods

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published May 2, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
Wild Leeks / Ramps / Ramson (Allium tricoccum) emerging in the spring time forest. A favorite wild edible that foragers wild harvest.
James Mahan/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
This hour, we'll talk to a foraging expert on ways to forage as a family and how to differentiate between safe and poisonous vegetation and fungi. Ramps can be found and foraged in the spring.

Live, call-in discussion: Foraging in the Vermont woods can be a fun way to find wild edible plants and fungi, but it’s important to know what you’re looking for. This hour, we’ll talk about the ways to differentiate safe plants from poisonous ones and how foraging can be a family activity.

Our guest:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionFamilyOutdoorsClimate & Environment
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion