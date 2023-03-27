What is Vermont's biggest impact on today's culture?

College basketball’s “March Madness” is underway now. It's a chaotic, month-long tournament featuring buzzer beaters and legendary upsets . (Both the UVM men and women earned a spot, though they bowed out in the first round to powerhouse opponents.)

Meanwhile, Brave Little State is Vermont Public's listener-powered journalism show, and we thought it would be fun to collaborate with our listeners on a March Madness experiment of our own!

In the spirit of our latest episode about the many examples of Vermont’s cultural impact (and in the spirit of fun and friendly competition), we've devised a bracket featuring 64 of Vermont's biggest impacts on today's culture. Our goal? To determine, once-and-for-all, which Vermont phenomenon has had the biggest impact.

Head to our Instagram stories to vote! Voting will proceed as follows:



Round of 64: Monday, March 27 to Tuesday, March 28





We broke our bracket up into four regions: Pop Culture, Food & Drink, Outdoors and Politics. Here's a closer look at each one:

Pop Culture

Vermont Public / Graphic: Laura Nakasaka

The Pop Culture region features some heavy-hitters, including #1 seed Phish, #2 seed Noah Kahan and #3 seed Anais Mitchell. Noah Kahan's hit song, "Stick Season," was actually the original inspiration for our episode about Vermont's cultural impact.

This region also features some lower seeds with upset potential. #8 seed Wednesday has made a recent splash in the world of Netflix and TV streaming. #5 seed Bernie Sanders' mittens is a contender as far as internet fame is concerned. Vermont's literary icons also factor in heavily here, including #4 seed Alison Bechdel (author of Fun Home and The Secret To Superhuman Strength, originator of "The Bechdel Test"), #6 seed Shirley Jackson ("The Lottery" and The Haunting of Hill House), #7 seed Katherine Paterson (Bridge to Terabithia), #10 seed Chris Bohjalian (The Flight Attendant) and #11 seed Anna Dewdney (Llama Llama Red Pajama).

Food & Drink

Graphic: Laura Nakasaka / Vermont Public

The Food & Drink region features some of Vermont's most iconic cultural contributions. Vermont is practically synonymous with #1 seed Maple Syrup and #5 seed Craft Beer. Vermont brands have also made their cultural mark, from #2 seed Ben & Jerry's and #3 seed "Heady Topper" to #4 seed Cabot and #9 seed Jasper Hill.

This region is also home to cornerstones of our state's culture, from #8 seed Farmers Markets to #12 seed General Stores. #16 seed Craft Cannabis might be ranked a lot higher were we to redo this exercise in a few years.

Outdoors

Graphic: Laura Nakasaka / Vermont Public

What would Vermont be without #1 seed Foliage, #2 seed Cows or #7 seed Green Mountains? Or without lower seeds, including #8 seed Covered Bridges or #10 seed The Long Trail?

Some notable athletes also make their debut in the Outdoors region of our bracket, including #12 seed Mikaela Shiffrin (alpine skiing), #13 seed Jessie Diggins (cross-country skiing), and #14 seed Kelly Clark (snowboarding).

And who can forget Vermont's state animal, the #11 seed Morgan Horse!

Politics

Graphic: Laura Nakasaka / Vermont Public

Finally, our Politics region features one of the overall favorites to win this whole (completely fabricated) tournament: #1 seed Bernie Sanders.

Vermont's political impact goes beyond politicians, though, and it includes #6 seed Marriage Equality, #7 seed No Billboards and #11 seed Town Meeting (upset alert!).

We'd be remiss not to shout-out #13 seed Man With A Plan (1996), filmmaker John O'Brien's cult classic mockumentary based on Tunbridge dairy farmer Fred Tuttle's surprising foray into state politics.

The Honorable Mentions

Vermont's cultural impacts stretch far beyond this collection of 64 highlights. Here are a few of the cultural phenomena that just missed this edition of the bracket:

Food & Drink: The von Trapp family, Von Trapp Brewery, Long Trail Brewery, Magic Hat Brewery, Catamount Brewing, Otter Creek Brewery, WhistlePig, Woodchuck Hard Cider, Citizen Cider, Lawson’s “Sip of Sunshine,” Vermont Creamery, Grafton Village Cheese Company, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Skinny Pancake, dilly beans, fiddleheads, oyster crackers, switchel, venison

Pop Culture: Francois Clemmons, Me, Myself & Irene, Ed Koren, Julia Alvarez, Howard Frank Mosher, Kat Wright, Eugene Hütz, Ray Vega, Sam Amidon, Pete Sutherland, tUnE-yArDs, Morgan Page, Gabi Elnicki, A Moose For Jessica, Pollyanna, John Irving, Grace Paley, Galway Kinnell, Louise Gluck, Reeve Lindbergh, Helen and Scott Nearing, Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Kekla Magoon, Archer Mayer, Jason Chin, Harry Bliss, Tillie Walden, Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, Northern Stage, The Sex Lives Of College Girls (HBO), Super Troopers, Circus Smirkus

The Outdoors: Elle Purrier St. Pierre, Kevin Pearce, Lea Davison, Ben Ogden, the Cochran family, Skida, Concept2, Ken Squier, Vermont Lake Monsters, Colchester Causeway, Thunder Road Speedbowl, Quechee Gorge, old barns, summer camps, flannel, Camel’s Hump, Mount Mansfield, catamounts, “coydogs”



