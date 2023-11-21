Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Brave Little State

Vote now: What listener question should 'Brave Little State' answer next?

Vermont Public | By Josh Crane
Published November 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST

Finalists include questions about union organizing, skiing and Burlington's "sister cities."

Brave Little State is Vermont Public's listener-powered journalism show. We answer questions about Vermont that have been asked — and voted on — by you, our audience.

Now is your chance to vote for the question you want our team to answer in an upcoming episode:

You can also submit your own question for consideration by filling out this form:

Recently we've answered questions about noncitizen voting, emergency housing and Vermont's fire towers. You can access our full episode archive here.

We're always looking for ways to make the show better. If you have suggestions or other feedback, please get in touch! You can email us at hello@bravelittlestate.org or leave us a voicemail on the BLS hotline: 802-552-4880. We're also on Instagram and Reddit.

Josh Crane
Josh Crane is part of Vermont Public's Engagement Journalism team. He's the senior producer and interim managing editor for Brave Little State, a podcast based on questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by the audience, and runs Vermont Public's Sonic ID project.
See stories by Josh Crane
