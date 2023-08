Sabine Poux is a reporter/producer with Brave Little State. She comes to Vermont by way of Kenai, Alaska, where she was a reporter, news director, and on-air host for almost three years. Her reporting on commercial fishing and energy has been syndicated across Alaska and on NPR.

Prior, she interned for Vermont's Seven Days and a community radio station in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She is a graduate of Middlebury College and hails from New York.