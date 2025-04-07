Ripton Elementary will close its doors this fall, as district mulls future of tiny school

The elementary school in Ripton won’t have any students next year. That’s after Ripton’s projected enrollment for the fall fell to just 14 students, and the Addison Central School District board voted to transfer students from the tiny school to a larger one — bearing out yearslong worries from Ripton families who say the school is the heart of their community.

At a special meeting last week, the school board voted to send Ripton Elementary School students to the Salisbury Community School, about 15 minutes away.

It stopped short of making a long-term decision and refrained from starting the process that would close the school entirely, which would require public hearings and a vote from members of the district. But Superintendent Wendy Baker warned that low enrollment is expected to continue into the future.

“Unfortunately, this isn’t a circumstance where we just have a blip in a moment,” she said last Monday.

Parents have, for years, worried that the tiny mountain school would close as school districts consolidated under Act 46.

And they’ve pushed really hard to keep it open. Most recently, they tried to recruit families to send their kindergarteners and first-grade students to Ripton so they’d meet class minimums in that combined class — but the last-ditch effort came up short and the district decided to move those K-1 students to Salisbury.

More from Vermont Public: “Ripton has weeks to find 7 families to join their school. Can they do it?”

In the weeks since, additional parents of second through fifth graders have asked to send their kids to other schools over concerns about Ripton’s size, said Baker, the superintendent. She said the school would have had one class of eight students and another of six — both cases falling below the district’s per-class minimum of 10.

Board members seemed to reluctantly accept on Monday that closure was the only path forward.

“If I had two parts, a head and a heart, this is a decision from the head,” said Steve Cash, who represents Ripton on the board and has a second grader at the school.

The board did disagree about whether to send the remaining Ripton students to the same school or to let parents choose. ACSD also has elementary schools in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.

Baker recommended sending them all to Salisbury as the “next closest geographic option.” She said it was most efficient for the district, in terms of transportation and staffing. She also noted that parents could request sending their kids to other schools through another district policy.

Ultimately, the board agreed on sending the students to Salisbury. A handful of parents who spoke at the end of the meeting said they were frustrated by the lack of school choice.

“This is so important to our community,” said Wendy Harlin. “The majority of the conversation tonight was so clinical that it was absolutely infuriating.”

The board also voted to begin a “feasibility study” for the future of the Ripton school.