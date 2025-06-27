Remembering Stan Baker
A remembrance of Stan Baker, an LGBTQ activist who paved the way for marriage equality in Vermont. Plus, Copley Hospital announces the date it will close its birthing center, a new study finds the state’s ban on plastic bags has been successful, record breaking heat this week sets up potential blue-green algae blooms, and Vermont’s largest city approves a new budget.
