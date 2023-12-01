Break out the cocoa! Vermont Public’s holiday program guide is here.

Welcome to December, Vermont. It’s dark and cold, which makes it the perfect time to get cozy and festive with Vermont Public’s lineup of holiday specials on radio and TV! Bookmark this post to know what's on all month.

Can’t get enough holiday music? Check out Music for the Season, our new streaming station dedicated exclusively to holiday music. Curated by our local Vermont Public Classical hosts, listen any time of day or night during the month of December to make your holiday activities even more joyful.

Jump to: Radio Specials | TV Specials



Radio Holiday Specials

The following programs are listed by date and will air on either Vermont Public’s main radio station or Vermont Public Classical, as noted. Find your station or listen live.

Welcome Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 3, 12 p.m., Vermont Public Classical

There’s no better way to welcome Christmas than Welcome Christmas!, the VocalEssence holiday concert. It’s an hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

Carols as Home with the Imani Winds

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., Vermont Public Classical

Carols as Home features a modern take on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz. Toyin coaxes intimate stories of Christmas memories from the members of the ensemble, and why these classic carols are still essential today.

Hanukkah Lights

Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m., Vermont Public

Join us for a celebration of the Jewish festival of lights through original stories read by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays

Saturday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m., Vermont Public Classical

The Film Score is devoted to holiday and wintertime movie music. In addition to beloved standards, you’ll hear an eclectic mix of wintry film scores.

Chanukah with Chicago a Cappella

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m, Vermont Public Classical

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.

Live Concert with the VSO Brass Quintet

Thursday, Dec. 14, noon, Vermont Public Classical

Put your holiday cheer into overdrive as we welcome the VSO Brass Quintet into Stetson Studio One for a live concert broadcast, previewing their statewide tour. Helen Lyons hosts, festive fun awaits us all!

Montserrat Boy Choir

Sunday, Dec. 17, noon, Vermont Public Classical

Perched atop the mountains near Barcelona, the choir of the Benedictine Abbey of Santa Maria de Montserrat is one of Europe’s oldest and most prestigious boy choirs. For the first time in their 800-year history, the choir made its Midwest premiere. Bringing with them a message of peace, the choristers will use music to transcend borders and speak directly to your heart.

A Paul Winter Solstice

Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m., Vermont Public

Celebrate the return of the sun - and the warming of the heart - with Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration.

Vermont Edition’s Annual Music Show

Friday, Dec. 22, noon-2 p.m., Vermont Public

Join Vermont Public's Mikaela Lefrak and Mary Engisch for two hours of your favorite music from the year!

The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice

Saturday, Dec. 23, 5 p.m., Vermont Public Classical

A two-hour musical celebration of the winter holidays featuring traditional carols, wassails, hymns, spirituals, children’s game-songs, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas Revels stage productions presented around the country.

Favor Johnson

Sunday, Dec. 24, during the 8 a.m. hour, Vermont Public

Join us for a favorite holiday tradition with Willem Lange’s Favor Johnson. A Christmas classic about a hound named Hercules, Doc Jennings, homemade fruitcake and the real spirit of Christmas. Listen anytime to the story here.

Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols: Live from King’s College, Cambridge

Sunday, Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Vermont Public Classical

Share in a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal classical music. Performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

Your Christmas Favorites

Sunday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m., Vermont Public Classical

Tom Crann and Valerie Kahler of MPR's YourClassical host a two-hour program of favorite carols, voted on by listeners from all over the country. You can vote here!

A Christmas Carol with Willam Lange

Sunday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m., Vermont Public

Join us for Willem Lange's classic reading of Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Monday, Dec. 25 at noon and 7 p.m., Vermont Public

Celerate the season with NPR’s Tiny Desk holiday performances.

A Season's Griot

Tuesday, Dec. 26 at noon and 7 p.m., Vermont Public

A Season's Griot is an annual special that celebrates the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples.

Safe & Sound’s Holiday Music Special

Friday, Dec. 29 at noon and Saturday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m., Vermont Public

Join Vermont Public's Mary Engisch for holiday music leading up to the New Year.

Minnesota Orchestra New Year’s Eve Celebration

Sunday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m., Vermont Public Classical

Ring in the new year with the Minnesota Orchestra! The program opens with Bernstein’s animated Overture to Candide. Awadagin Pratt performs the Minnesota premiere of Jessie Montgomery’s Rounds for Piano and Orchestra, a work written for him. A New Year’s celebration wouldn’t be complete without adventure and passion, and the Orchestra brings that in multitudes in Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s beloved Scheherazade. Encore of 2022 live performance.

Toast of the Nation

Sunday, Dec. 31, 11 p.m.-5 a.m., Vermont Public

Every New Year's Eve since the 70's, NPR has brought the party to you, with festive jazz to ring in the New Year.

New Year’s Day Live from Vienna

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, 11a.m., Vermont Public Classical

The 2024 Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert with Maestro Christian Thielemann in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. Christian Thielemann enjoys a particularly close and productive artistic partnership with the Vienna Philharmonic. This performance marks the second time that Maestro Thielemann conducts this prestigious and beloved concert tradition.

TV Holiday Specials

The following programs are listed by date and will air on our main TV channel. Find a station or watch live.

Happy Holidays With Bing and Frank

Sunday, Dec. 3, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with a timeless special, featuring the magical combination of Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby. In this early color broadcast from 1957, the two legends swap Christmas songs and stories and duet on some favorite holiday classics.

Rick Steves’ European Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 7, 3:30 p.m.

Rick celebrates Christmas in England, France, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy.

Thrill of Hope: A Concordia Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 7, 10 p.m.

Celebrate the sounds of Christmas with a performance at Concordia University.

Christmas at Belmont

Friday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m.

Belmont University students celebrate the season with holiday favorites and classic songs.

Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas

Friday, Dec. 8, 10 p.m.

Join the beloved British home cook and three special friends as they prepare her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. From the traditional turkey to her classic Christmas pudding, it's the perfect recipe for a deliciously festive holiday.

Holidays at Murray State

Monday, Dec. 11, 3:30 p.m.

The Murray State University Concert Choir, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Orchestra, a cappella group "EQ Blu," and featured faculty soloists highlight this annual seasonal special.

Season of Light: Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square join with award winning artists Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet for Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, a festive and uplifting Christmas special. This concert will illuminate your holiday experience with timeless carols, treasured songs, and a story of heroic service.

Purdue 89th Anniversary Christmas Show

Thursday, Dec. 14, 10 p.m.

It's a fast-paced and high-energy with musical highlights condensed into a one-hour production.

Mary Berry’s Highlighted Christmas

Monday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m.

Mary Berry spends Christmas in her mother's homeland of Scotland to enjoy a winter break soaking up her Scottish heritage and enjoying traditional festive delights with familiar faces, as well cooking up some of her own indulgent dishes.

Crane Candlelight Concert: Let It Shine

Thursday, Dec. 21, 10 p.m.

Student musicians from SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music take to the stage this holiday season.

The Magic of Christmas in Alsace

Saturday, Dec. 23, 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a magical Christmas in the small towns and villages.of the Alsace region of France.

20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Sunday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m.

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell joins the Choir and Orchestra for this two-hour 20th anniversary retrospective with performances from Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Gladys Knight, Angela Lansbury, Hugh Bonneville, Renee Fleming and more.

Josh Turner: King Size Manger

Sunday, Dec. 24, 3 p.m.

Multi-platinum-selling recording artist Josh Turner heralds in the holiday season with his first Christmas special.

Carols at the Cathedral

Sunday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m.

It's a Christmas concert filled with hope and goodwill as the Cathedral Choir performs in Denver.

Christmas at Westminster: An Evening of Readings

Sunday, Dec. 24, 11 p.m.

Recorded at Princeton University, the Westminster Choir performs its annual holiday concert.

Christmas in New England

Monday, Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m.

From the coast of Maine to the hills of the Berkshires, New England is a uniquely magical place to celebrate the holidays. Join host Lindsay Paris as she visits eight regional destinations to take a look at the traditions and events that make Christmas in New England so special.

Christmas on the Danube

Monday, Dec. 25, 5 p.m.

Visit cities along the Danube river and explore stunning European landscape, history and culture.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2023 (Premiere)

Monday, Dec. 25, 8 p.m.

The midwives of London's Nonnatus House deliver more babies and drama during the festive period, in this Christmas special.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2022

Monday, 12/25, 9:30 p.m.

With Christmas fast approaching life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.

