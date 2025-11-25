Returning to Rosemary Gladstar's home and gardens

Rosemary Gladstar is said to be the Godmother of modern herbalism. In this rebroadcast of our occasional series Vermont Edition At Home, the team visits Gladstar at her home and gardens in Milton.

Gladstar discussed her roots in herbalism, from foraging for food and medicine with her grandmother to becoming the founder of a world-renowned herbal retreat center in Vermont and several companies. She also gave a tour of her herb and flower garden and explained some of her favorite plants' medicinal and culinary uses.

Originally broadcast on Tuesday, Jun. 12, 2025. Rebroadcast on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 12 and 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.