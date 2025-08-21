Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition At Home: Gesine Bullock-Prado

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:16 PM EDT
Gesine Bullock-Prado in her Hartford kitchen.
Catherine Hurley/Laura Nakasaka
Vermont Public
In the latest installment of our series, Vermont Edition At Home: Pastry chef, baking instructor and cookbook author Gesine Bullock-Prado chats with us from her home kitchen in Hartford.

We'll hear about decision to leave Los Angeles, her calling to be a baking instructor, and her journey to becoming a master gardener. Gesine's latest cookbook, My Harvest Kitchen, comes out this fall. She invited us in to learn some of her recipes, including her favorite savory biscuits.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Baking Cooking
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
