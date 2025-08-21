Vermont Edition At Home: Gesine Bullock-Prado

In the latest installment of our series, Vermont Edition At Home: Pastry chef, baking instructor and cookbook author Gesine Bullock-Prado chats with us from her home kitchen in Hartford.

We'll hear about decision to leave Los Angeles, her calling to be a baking instructor, and her journey to becoming a master gardener. Gesine’s latest cookbook, My Harvest Kitchen, comes out this fall. She invited us in to learn some of her recipes, including her favorite savory biscuits.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.