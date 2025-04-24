Vermont Edition At Home: François Clemmons

Vermont Edition is launching a new series, featuring intimate conversations with noteworthy Vermonters right in their own living rooms. It’s called Vermont Edition At Home.

For the first installment, Mikaela Lefrak went to the Middlebury home of François Clemmons. A former Middlebury College artist-in-residence and award-winning singer, Clemmons is best known for playing Officer Clemmons on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Clemmons discussed how he came to embrace his Blackness, his homosexuality, and his desire to be a performer.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

