Vermont Edition At Home: Rosemary Gladstar

Rosemary Gladstar is said to be the Godmother of modern herbalism. In the latest installment of Vermont Edition At Home, Mikaela visited Gladstar at her house in Milton, Vermont. They discussed her roots in herbalism, from her childhood learning how to forage for food and medicine with her grandmother, to becoming the founder of a world renowned herbal retreat center in Vermont and founder of several companies. Mikaela was also treated to a tour of her herbal garden and heard about all of the medicinal and culinary uses of the many herbs Gladstar grows at home.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

