Three Courses with Vermont Edition: Desserts

Listen up, Thanksgiving turkey, Hanukkah latkes, Christmas ham, and New Years black eyed peas. You've had your moment. It's dessert time now.

Ahead of the holidays, Vermont Edition brings you cooking inspiration in the form of a three part — or three course — food series. The first week we focused on appetizers, last week we talked through main courses, and this week it's finally time for dessert.

A panel of local bakers and our listeners share their ideas for pies, cookies and other sweet treats. Caroline Anders is the co-owner of Atla’s Conchas in Randolph, where she and her husband Mauricio Lopez Martinez sell Oaxacan-inspired treats. Anne Marie Shea is the owner of the gluten-free Bonté Bakery in Montpelier. And Jeremy Gulley is the lead bread baker at Red Hen Baking in Middlesex.

Here are some of their recipe suggestions and tips.

Pies

Elevate your pecan pie : Gulley likes to make a derby pie, which is a pecan pie with bourbon and chocolate added in. Shea likes a maple pecan pie with Vermont maple syrup, of course.

: Gulley likes to make a derby pie, which is a pecan pie with bourbon and chocolate added in. Shea likes a maple pecan pie with Vermont maple syrup, of course. Pumpkin pie with real pumpkin : Anders makes her own pumpkin puree if she can get her hands on locally grown pumpkins. "Fresh pumpkins are always going to be just a little bit bitter," she said, though she also appreciates the classic, nostalgic taste of canned pumpkin.

: Anders makes her own pumpkin puree if she can get her hands on locally grown pumpkins. "Fresh pumpkins are always going to be just a little bit bitter," she said, though she also appreciates the classic, nostalgic taste of canned pumpkin. Spruce up a store-bought pie: If you're pressed for time or not a natural baker yourself, buy a pie from a bakery! Shea suggested taking it to the next level by making your own whipped cream at home with an added drizzle of maple syrup or vanilla. Gulley and Anders both said to warm the pie through before you serve it — 15 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees should do the trick.

Not pies

Lightened-up yule log : Try making your Bûche de Noël with a flavorful vanilla or chocolate creme pat instead of buttercream, Gulley suggested. Firm it up in the fridge overnight, then beat it to loosen it the next day and mix it with equal parts whipped cream.

: Try making your Bûche de Noël with a flavorful vanilla or chocolate creme pat instead of buttercream, Gulley suggested. Firm it up in the fridge overnight, then beat it to loosen it the next day and mix it with equal parts whipped cream. Conchas : These Mexican baked goods look like sea shells and taste like a sugar-lover's dream. Anders uses her Mexican mother-in-law's trusted recipe.

: These Mexican baked goods look like sea shells and taste like a sugar-lover's dream. Anders uses her Mexican mother-in-law's trusted recipe. Galette: Pie crusts stress you out? Try the more rustic-looking — and forgiving — galette. One of Shea's favorite flavor combinations is pear galette with a caramel drizzle.

