Preventing and healing from sports-related brain injuries

Vermont ranks as one of the most active states in the country, according to the CDC. It makes sense for a state filled with mountains, trails, and a huge lake. Outdoor activities keep our population healthy, but some of the most beloved activities pose risks, especially to our brains, like hockey, climbing, skiing, and snowboarding.

We hear tips from injury prevention expert Tara Grenier on how to lower your risk of brain injury, including the proper way to wear a helmet. Pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Katrina Ducis explains what a concussion is, and how concussion treatment recommendations have changed in recent years. And Jess Leal, executive director of the Brain Injury Alliance of Vermont, shares how her organization helps connect traumatic brain injury survivors with support and resources.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.