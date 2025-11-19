Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News
Vermont Edition

Preventing and healing from sports-related brain injuries

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Aleah Papes
Published November 19, 2025 at 4:07 PM EST

Vermont ranks as one of the most active states in the country, according to the CDC. It makes sense for a state filled with mountains, trails, and a huge lake. Outdoor activities keep our population healthy, but some of the most beloved activities pose risks, especially to our brains, like hockey, climbing, skiing, and snowboarding.

We hear tips from injury prevention expert Tara Grenier on how to lower your risk of brain injury, including the proper way to wear a helmet. Pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Katrina Ducis explains what a concussion is, and how concussion treatment recommendations have changed in recent years. And Jess Leal, executive director of the Brain Injury Alliance of Vermont, shares how her organization helps connect traumatic brain injury survivors with support and resources.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Aleah Papes
Aleah Papes joined Vermont Public as an announcer in October 2024. Raised in the suburbs of New York City, she studied theater and comparative literature at Northwestern University, and later got a master’s degree in journalism from NYU. She has called Vermont home since 2020.
