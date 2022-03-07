Canadian Support

Streaming

All original Vermont Public online content is available for viewing in Canada. See our Schedule Page for all current broadcast times. You can also listen to our streaming radio content and podcasts online.

The PBS video app is now available in Canadian app stores for Apple, Android and Amazon platforms, for your smartphone, tablet or smart TV (Roku, Apple TV, etc.)

Passport is also now available for Canadian viewers to access even more streaming content! Become a member to get Passport now! Find Passport help and FAQ resources for Canadians here.

Note: While over-the-air broadcasts reach beyond U.S. borders into Canada, online video may be subject to geo-filtering, which restricts the areas in Canada that can view PBS content. The terms of our agreements with producers and distributors sometimes limits streaming ability for some PBS programs outside the United States.

Broadcast

Our main television channel is available in the Montréal area, and some other areas in Québec and Ontario. Some Québec residents may be able to acquire our WETK broadcast signal. Otherwise we are available via cable providers: Axion, Bell Fibe TV, and Videotron. Find your channel here.

While not officially protected, listeners in the greater Montreal area and Eastern Townships can tune into one of our radio frequencies. Find your frequency here.

Support

Frequently asked questions for Canadian donors:

Is Vermont Public a nonprofit company?

Yes, Vermont Public is 501(c)(3) registered with the United States Internal Revenue Service, and has operated in good standing for almost 50 years.



Does Vermont Public serve Québec?

Yes, the cultural and educational mission of Vermont Public is a region-wide objective. We produce programs that are intended to bridge the international border. Our broadcast signals reaches many communities in the Province of Québec, including Montréal. Vermont Public television is also carried on Canadian cable services. All programming owned or provided by Vermont Public is available to Canadian viewers online and through our website. Some of the content licensed through others, including by example some content produced by the BBC, is “geo-blocked” for broadcast and/or internet streaming, limiting access to viewers in the United States.



Is my contribution to Vermont Public tax deductible in Canada?

Vermont Public cannot advise individuals on the application of Canadian tax regulations, but we do acknowledge all donor gifts. In some instances, a donation to a U.S. charity can be deducted on a Canadian tax return, against income generated in the United States. Please consult your tax adviser.



If l live in Canada, how should I make my gift?

Please make your donation online or you can send checks directly to Vermont Public. Make your checks payable to: Vermont Public, PO Box 11110 Station Centre Ville, Montréal QC H3C 5E3 or Vermont Public, 365 Troy Avenue, Colchester, VT 05446.