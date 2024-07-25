Signing in to Vermont Public's website

Visitors to vermontpublic.org will now see a "sign in" option in the upper right-hand corner of the site. Signing in is optional, but doing so will allow us to customize and enhance your experience.



Why am I seeing a sign-in button on Vermont Public's website?

Vermont Public has adopted the Public Media Single Sign-On system. One account will log you into our site, our mobile app, NPR.org, the NPR app, PBS.org and the PBS app.



Does it cost anything?

Nope! A Single Sign-On account is absolutely free.



I just created an account on vermontpublic.org. Can I use that account elsewhere?

Yes, you can. An account created at vermontpublic.org is the same as one created at PBS.org, NPR.org and the PBS, NPR or Vermont Public apps. You can use that same account to log in to any of those platforms.



What if I already have a PBS Passport account?

Great! You’ll be able to log right in to vermontpublic.org using your existing account.



What if I already have an NPR account?

You can use that same account to log in to vermontpublic.org.



I’m an NPR+ member. Can I use that login?

Not at this time, though we hope to be able to implement NPR+ sometime in the future. For the time being, you will still need to use your unique NPR+ account to access NPR+ content.



Do I need to create an account to access Vermont Public news and episodes?

No, you do not need to create an account to access Vermont Public content. Our news, podcasts and videos are available to everyone, with or without an account.



OK, I'm ready.

Great! Click here to sign in or create your account.

For more help with account issues, contact us.