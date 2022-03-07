This annual fund starting at $100,000 is generously supported by Vermont Public donors, and any content creator in the state of Vermont can apply. Priority will be given to creators who are part of the BIPOC community, and/or under the age of 30, and/or located outside Chittenden County.

Register for a webinar with Eric Ford, Vermont Public's director of content partnership on Wednesday, August 10 at 3 p.m., where you can learn more about the fund and ask questions. Register for the Made Here Fund webinar here.

How It Works



The application window is August 2, 2022 to November 4, 2022. An equitable and diverse team made up of 4-6 Vermont Public employees and community members will review projects over a two month period, making funding recommendations to Vermont Public leadership. Project applications will be reviewed and selected based on meeting project goal criteria, with consideration of your creative portfolio, budget/funding sources, and overall clarity of vision. Selected projects will be awarded in February 2023. Projects must be completed and delivered for distribution within two years of award (end of January 2025), but may be completed earlier. Funds may be given to finish an in-process project. Funds will be distributed in two parts: half at announcement of award, and the remainder at the halfway point of the applicant’s project timeline. Awardee must complete a check-in and progress report before receiving the second payment. Vermont Public will be in regular contact with recipients to check on progress and receive reports. Fund recipients will be required to submit a progress report at the halfway point of their project timeline, as well as a final report when the project is complete. Portions of this reporting will be made public to help tell the story of the project. Completed projects have the expectation of premiering on Vermont Public distribution platforms first, then can be used freely by the content creator (the creator owns the project). Content creators may reapply for new projects in subsequent cycles unless they currently have a funded project still in progress and uncompleted. If selected for funding, Creator must agree to review and adhere to the Vermont Public code of integrity and ethics.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible for the Made Here Fund?

Any individual content creator or group/organization who is located in Vermont are invited to apply. Priority will be given to content creators who identify as Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), and/or under the age of 30, and/or live in rural areas.

Why should I apply?

If you are a content creator in Vermont and are looking for funding to create or complete your audio, video or multimedia project. We welcome both fiction and non-fiction storytelling.

What kind of media projects are you looking to fund?

We are especially interested in supporting documentary and educational content, but will also consider proposals for experimental, comedy, and fictional content, including audio drama, that gets at a truth about Vermont life. They could be one-off projects or a series, video, audio or multimedia based. Here are some examples of the types of projects that would be considered - projects are not limited to these types, these are meant to serve as examples:



podcast series

feature length documentary

short digital audio or video series

multimedia mobile application or website

student-led project based media series

broadcast/streaming video series

interactive media

educational / curriculum based media content

How long will it take to apply?

The application features about 20 questions, asking for specific information about the subject of your project, who is on your project team, the timeline and budget of your project, including funding sources and your funding request, as well as information about your experiences as a content creator and links to work samples. It should take approximately 1-2 hours to complete the application. You can start the application and save your progress to complete at a later date if needed. You will have three and a half months to submit your application for review.

What is the application deadline?

Applications are due by November 4, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Where do I apply?

Applications are submitted online here.

How are applications selected?

An equitable and diverse review team made up of 4-6 Vermont Public employees and community members will review projects over a two month period, making funding recommendations. Projects will be selected based on meeting fund criteria, quality of application, quality of work samples and efficacy of presented budget.

How will the funds be distributed?

In the first year, the Made Here Fund has a total of $100,000 to distribute to Vermont makers, with hopes to expand in the future. We expect to fund 6-10 projects annually, depending on submissions. Funds will be distributed in two parts: half at announcement of award, and the remainder at the halfway point of the applicant’s project timeline. Awardee must complete a check-in and progress report before receiving the second payment.

What additional (non monetary) benefits will applicants receive?

Applicants, once selected, will have opportunities to talk about their projects with staff, and seek advice and mentoring.

Production equipment, facility use and editorial/story support can be requested and may be available, dependent upon staff and resources at Vermont Public. Please include non-monetary requests in the budget section of the application.

Who owns the content once created?

The maker owns the content that is funded by the Made Here Fund. We do ask to premiere the content on one of our distribution platforms first, then the maker can choose to distribute how they see fit. We will also ask for production credit in the final product.

Can an organization apply or just individuals?

An organization or producing team may apply, but must designate one member of the group who meets all the eligibility criteria to be the primary applicant and point of contact.

How long do I have to complete my project if selected for funding?

Projects must be completed and delivered for distribution within two years of award. Funds may be given to finish an in-process project.

Can I reapply next year?

Yes, content creators can reapply annually, regardless of receiving an award previously. If you were not awarded funds for a previously submitted project, you are welcome to reapply with the same project or with a new concept.

Who can I contact if I have questions about the application process or technical issues?

Please reach out to Eric Ford, director of content partnership with any questions or issues: eford@vermontpublic.org

I would like to support The Made Here Fund. How can I get involved?

We are always looking for support to maintain and grow the fund. If you are interested in helping to support makers in Vermont, please contact our major giving team at majorgiving@vermontpublic.org.