What is a neonoir?

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival is showing a series of neo-noir movies. Executive Director Caitlin Boyle discusses the appeal of these morally complex crime dramas and curating films in Vermont.

Plus, a preview of the new season of Vermont Public’s Made Here with Executive Producer Eric Ford. The season features independent films made in Vermont, Quebec, and the rest of New England. Lastly, we'll hear from a Vermont couple on a mission to see movies in every theater in the state.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.