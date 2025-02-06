Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

What is a neonoir?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:28 PM EST

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival is showing a series of neo-noir movies. Executive Director Caitlin Boyle discusses the appeal of these morally complex crime dramas and curating films in Vermont.

Plus, a preview of the new season of Vermont Public’s Made Here with Executive Producer Eric Ford. The season features independent films made in Vermont, Quebec, and the rest of New England. Lastly, we'll hear from a Vermont couple on a mission to see movies in every theater in the state.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
