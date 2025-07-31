Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Biraland
A musical comedy about humanity’s damaged connection to nature and remembering how close at hand the natural world really is.

Biraland: The Three Sisters

Vermont Public
Published July 31, 2025 at 5:12 AM EDT

They call corn, beans and squash the three sisters 'cause they help each other grow nice. Plant 'em in the ground and they hold it down like a family that's really knit tight.

1. Squash

Biraland #1: Squash

The Biraland faculty welcome Dotto Sayenteez and meet the benevolent entity Ayotli (squash).

2. Corn

Biraland #2: Corn

After Brayden’s possession, Dotto Sayenteez learns more about what Biraland is, and Elote (maize) appears.

    3. Beans

    Biraland #3: Beans

    René has a freak out about all the pesticides used on the environment and scares Gene.

    4. The Three Sisters

    Biraland #4: The Three Sisters

    Gene wakes up after fainting and meets Etl (beans), the group learn about mutualism, and Dotto discusses humanity’s plight in its disconnection from the natural world.

    Biraland (pronounced BEEDA-land) is a 20-part video series from Vermont creator Bira Vanara. A musical comedy about the natural world and our connection to it, Biraland features a host of wacky characters, catchy original music and wild effects, all conceived of and performed by Vanara. The series was funded in part by Vermont Public's  Made Here Fund, which aims to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling.

    Subscribe to Vermont Public's YouTube channel for new episodes every Thursday through Aug. 28.
