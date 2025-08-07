Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Biraland
A musical comedy about humanity’s damaged connection to nature and remembering how close at hand the natural world really is.

Biraland: Interdependence

Vermont Public
Published August 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

Mutualism and interdependence are what bind the natural world together. No group or individual exists within a vacuum.

5. Legumes

Legumes | Biraland #5

Gene and René discuss legumes, Brayden does fart yoga, and tells the others about the dangers of ultra processed foods and the analog between our gut microbes and soil biota.

6. Robinia

Robinia | Biraland #6

Menderglen learns about legumes and black locust trees from Dotto Sayenteez and then teleports to find Garbanzo Gordon and return his sea heart to him after which the two return to BIRALAND.

    7. Flat Bow

    Flat Bow | Biraland #7

    A game of naming archery bows from around the world is played.

    8. Interdependence

    Interdependence | Biraland #8

    Dotto Sayenteez is gone along with the three sisters. The group meets Buh, learn what the kingdoms of life are, and about bracket fungi.

    Biraland (pronounced BEEDA-land) is a 20-part video series from Vermont creator Bira Vanara. A musical comedy about the natural world and our connection to it, Biraland features a host of wacky characters, catchy original music and wild effects, all conceived of and performed by Vanara. The series was funded in part by Vermont Public's  Made Here Fund, which aims to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling.

    Subscribe to Vermont Public's YouTube channel for new episodes every Thursday through Aug. 28.
    Made Here Video Made Here Fund

