Vermont Businesses: Good Measure has community, food and beer brewing in Northfield

A new video series from Vermont producer and host, Rocket, features a visit with Scott Kerner and Andrew Leichthammer, co-owners of Good Measure Pub & Brewery, a welcoming pub with a seasonal menu and small-batch brews located in downtown Northfield, Vt.

Good Measure is known for its unique focus on nostalgic beer styles, including English, Belgian, and American classics and for being a local's favorite. Scott Kerner is the founder of Vermont food pillars such as Three Penny Taproom in Montpelier; The Mad Taco in Waitsfield, Essex and Middlebury; and Mule Bar in Winooski. Rocket highlights and explores Scott's driving philosophy to being a serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community builder.

Filmmaker Rocket profiled Good Measure Brewing in a series of eight video stories, called Small Vermont Businesses in Small Vermont Towns. New videos will be released weekly for eight weeks. To see other videos from the series, click here.

Rocket is a storyteller and the driving force behind Eat Vermont and Stellar, a mobile application that empowers people to create custom recipes and navigate the kitchen. He's an alumnus of The Putney School '10 and Middlebury College '14, and recent graduate of the Vermont Law School.

Rocket's video series was supported in part by Vermont Public's Made Here Fund, launched in 2022 to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling. Rocket's project was one of 10 projects selected by a jury in and funded in 2023. To learn more about the Fund and released and upcoming projects, click here.