Biraland
A musical comedy about humanity’s damaged connection to nature and remembering how close at hand the natural world really is.

Biraland: Chapters 13-16

Vermont Public
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

There's a fire for every occasion...

Enjoy the latest four episodes of Biraland this week! Earlier episodes can be found here.

13. Tinder

Tinder | Biraland #13

Gene and René try to piece together the trajectory they find themselves on and meet The Tinder Brothers who tell them and Kai what tinder is.

14. Fire Starters

Fire Starters | Biraland #14

The group learns about different methods of starting fire.

    15. Bow Drill

    Bow Drill | Biraland #15

    Kai interviews DJ Feu for the Kickin’ It With Kai podcast.

    16. Fire Design

    Fire Design | Biraland #16

    Emcee Flamme and DJ Feu teach the group about the process of building different fires and fire safety.

    Biraland (pronounced BEEDA-land) is a 20-part video series from Vermont creator Bira Vanara. A musical comedy about the natural world and our connection to it, Biraland features a host of wacky characters, catchy original music and wild effects, all conceived of and performed by Vanara. The series was funded in part by Vermont Public's  Made Here Fund, which aims to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling.

