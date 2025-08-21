Biraland: Chapters 13-16

There's a fire for every occasion...

Enjoy the latest four episodes of Biraland this week! Earlier episodes can be found here.

13. Tinder

Tinder | Biraland #13

Gene and René try to piece together the trajectory they find themselves on and meet The Tinder Brothers who tell them and Kai what tinder is.

14. Fire Starters

Fire Starters | Biraland #14

The group learns about different methods of starting fire.

15. Bow Drill

Bow Drill | Biraland #15

Kai interviews DJ Feu for the Kickin’ It With Kai podcast.

16. Fire Design

Fire Design | Biraland #16

Emcee Flamme and DJ Feu teach the group about the process of building different fires and fire safety.

Biraland (pronounced BEEDA-land) is a 20-part video series from Vermont creator Bira Vanara. A musical comedy about the natural world and our connection to it, Biraland features a host of wacky characters, catchy original music and wild effects, all conceived of and performed by Vanara. The series was funded in part by Vermont Public's Made Here Fund, which aims to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling.

Subscribe to Vermont Public's YouTube channel for new episodes every Thursday through Aug. 28.