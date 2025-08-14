Biraland: Amadou

Now they come to see the proof, a mushroom can look like a hoof...

9. Bracket Fungi

Bracket Fungi | Biraland #9

Dotto Sayenteez is gone along with the three sisters. The group meets Buh, learn what the kingdoms of life are, and about bracket fungi.

10. Ganoderma tsugae

Ganoderma tsugae | Biraland #10

René and Gene discuss their experiences of reconnecting to nature, see The Great Lady Tsugae in the woods and learn about Ganoderma tsugae.

11. Fomes fomentarius

Fomes fomentarius | Biraland #11

Gene and René talk to Lady Tsugae and she invites them to the Bracket Fungi Festival where they are introduced to Fomes fomentarius.

12. Amadou

Amadou | Biraland #12

The group learns more about Fomes fomentarius and meet Dungle Filthgrin the Amadouist who shows them how to make Amadou.

Biraland (pronounced BEEDA-land) is a 20-part video series from Vermont creator Bira Vanara. A musical comedy about the natural world and our connection to it, Biraland features a host of wacky characters, catchy original music and wild effects, all conceived of and performed by Vanara. The series was funded in part by Vermont Public's Made Here Fund, which aims to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling.

Subscribe to Vermont Public's YouTube channel for new episodes every Thursday through Aug. 28.