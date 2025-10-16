'Peter and Jane Flint' follows a Wolcott couple running a small dairy farm in 1975

In this week's Made Here premiere, "Peter and Jane Flint" follows a young couple in Wolcott in 1975 during their first year running a small dairy farm.

Herb Di Gioia and David Hancock were key figures in the tradition of observational cinema. In the early 1970s, the pair completed a series of films in this style called Vermont People, which documented life in rural Vermont and explored aspects of working class rural America.

"Vermont People: Peter and Jane Flint" premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 16th, and is available now on demand.