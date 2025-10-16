Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Made Here
Made Here

'Peter and Jane Flint' follows a Wolcott couple running a small dairy farm in 1975

Published October 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

In this week's Made Here premiere, "Peter and Jane Flint" follows a young couple in Wolcott in 1975 during their first year running a small dairy farm.

Herb Di Gioia and David Hancock were key figures in the tradition of observational cinema. In the early 1970s, the pair completed a series of films in this style called Vermont People, which documented life in rural Vermont and explored aspects of working class rural America.

A man in a hat and setting up a milking machine to a white cow

"Vermont People: Peter and Jane Flint" premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 16th, and is available now on demand.

Subscribe to Vermont Public's free climate and environment newsletter.

Tags
Made Here Video