Made Here
Women break down barriers in New Hampshire’s small fishing and aquaculture industries.

Published October 9, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

In this week's Made Here premiere, Tim Briggs and Haley McHatton explore the coastal New Hampshire fishing industry.

"Women on the Water" tells the stories of six women who have overcome personal and societal challenges to establish themselves on the water in the Granite State,

In the male-dominated industries of seafood and aquaculture, women have to work twice as hard to prove themselves. But in New Hampshire’s small fishing and aquaculture industries, women have broken down barriers and forged their own paths to success.

"Women on the water" premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 9th, and is available now on demand.

