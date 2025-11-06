Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Made Here

Vermont’s Sandglass Theater uses puppetry, actors and song to share testimonies of refugees

Published November 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
"Babylon" evokes refugee storytelling through puppetry, actors and song.

This week's Made Here premiere recounts the journeys of refugees through puppetry, actors and song, in a filmed stage performance from Vermont’s award-winning Sandglass Theater.

Cast on stage using puppets

In "Babylon: Journeys of Refugees," theater director Eric Bass uses narrative inspired by living testimony of refugees and asylum seekers from the Middle East, Europe and Africa. Filmed by director Willow O'Feral, "Babylon" is masterfully staged with intricate puppets, movements and theatrical design.

"Babylon: Journeys of Refugees" premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 6th and available now on demand.

