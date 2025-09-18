In this week's Made Here premiere, a Vermont homeowner sets out to learn about his new neighbors, the beavers. "New Neighbors: The Beavers of Allen Brook" investigates beaver activity in Williston, the origin of the species including the giant beaver, and how beavers fight climate change.

This latest project is close to home for longtime Vermont filmmaker Jim Heltz of Williston.

"New Neighbors: The Beavers of Allen Brook" premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 18, and is available now on demand.