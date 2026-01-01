Music from Vermont Public
Whatever your taste, Vermont Public has a soundtrack for it — from classical and jazz to contemporary sounds, handpicked by local hosts.
Friday Night Jazz
Trumpeter, percussionist, composer, arranger and educator Ray Vega hosts three hours of jazz every week.
Fridays, 8-11 p.m
All Ears with Tad Cautious
Tad Cautious hosts an eclectic music discovery show for curious listeners open to myriad genres.
Saturdays, 6-7 p.m.
Now Playing with DJ Llu
DJ Llu plays some of the best in rock, R&B, hip-hop, and RPM from the new releases of the week.
Saturdays, 8-10 p.m.
The Choral Hour
Linda Radtke explores the range of great classical choral works, from madrigals to masses.
Sundays, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Tuesdays, 8-9 p.m.
The Folk Show
Kate McNally plays folk music, from the classics of days gone by to new artists reinvigorating the genre.
Sundays, 7-10 p.m.
Featured Highlights
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