Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Music from Vermont Public

Whatever your taste, Vermont Public has a soundtrack for it — from classical and jazz to contemporary sounds, handpicked by local hosts.

Listen live to our statewide classical music station. Explore schedules, playlists and more.

Listen live to our 24/7 jazz stream. Explore schedules, playlists and more.

Friday Night Jazz

Trumpeter, percussionist, composer, arranger and educator Ray Vega hosts three hours of jazz every week.

Fridays, 8-11 p.m

Explore →

All Ears with Tad Cautious

Tad Cautious hosts an eclectic music discovery show for curious listeners open to myriad genres.

Saturdays, 6-7 p.m.

Explore →

My Place

Joel Najman weaves musicology, anthropology, sociology and even psychology among the music of the '50s and '60s.

Saturdays, 7-8 p.m.

Explore →

Now Playing with DJ Llu

DJ Llu plays some of the best in rock, R&B, hip-hop, and RPM from the new releases of the week.

Saturdays, 8-10 p.m.

Explore →

The Choral Hour

Linda Radtke explores the range of great classical choral works, from madrigals to masses.

Sundays, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Tuesdays, 8-9 p.m.

Explore →

The Folk Show

Kate McNally plays folk music, from the classics of days gone by to new artists reinvigorating the genre.

Sundays, 7-10 p.m.

Explore →

Featured Highlights

Loading...

From NPR Music

Suggested PBS Music Shows