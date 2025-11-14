'Coywolf' investigates the eastern coyote hunting controversy in Vermont

The eastern coyote is a cunning and highly adaptable canine, comprising all three genes: coyote, wolf, and domesticated dog. Coyotes thrive in Vermont, but opinions of the animal as a pest linger.

In "Coywolf," director Gaelen Kilburn of Burlington explores all sides of decades-long hunting and land management issues in Vermont.

"Coywolf" premiered on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 13th and available now on demand.