Made Here

'Coywolf' investigates the eastern coyote hunting controversy in Vermont

Published November 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST

The eastern coyote is a cunning and highly adaptable canine, comprising all three genes: coyote, wolf, and domesticated dog. Coyotes thrive in Vermont, but opinions of the animal as a pest linger.

A historic photo of hunter with coydog furs

In "Coywolf," director Gaelen Kilburn of Burlington explores all sides of decades-long hunting and land management issues in Vermont.

"Coywolf" premiered on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 13th and available now on demand.

Tags
Made Here VideoWildlifeClimate & Environment