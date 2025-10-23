Historical films follow a logger and a furniture maker in 1970s rural Vermont

This week's Made Here premiere features two more films in the Vermont People series by Herb Di Gioia and David Hancock. "Chester Grimes," above, tells the story of a 70-year-old logger who still worked in northern Vermont in 1971.

Below, "Peter Murray" profiles a traditional furniture maker in Charleston in 1975.

Vermont People: Peter Murray

Herb Di Gioia and David Hancock were key figures in the tradition of observational cinema. In the early 1970s, the pair completed a series of films in this style called Vermont People, which documented life in rural Vermont and explored aspects of working class rural America.

Made Here previously featured "Peter and Jane Flint," which follows a young couple in Wolcott in 1975 during their first year running a small dairy farm.

"Vermont People: Peter Murray" premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 23rd, followed by "Vermont People: Chester Grimes" at 9: p.m. Both are available now on demand.