In 'La Liga,' soccer forges connection for migrant dairy farmworkers

"La Liga," premiering this week on Made Here, shows how soccer leagues forge connection for the migrant dairy farmworker community in rural Vermont.

Migrant farmworkers endure harsh working conditions and the threat of deportation while forging community, solidarity, and resistance through soccer. From co-directors MacPherson Christopher and Paul Rosenfeld, this film was funded in part by the Made Here Fund.

"La Liga" premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 13th and is available now on demand.