Made Here

In 'La Liga,' soccer forges connection for migrant dairy farmworkers

Published November 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST

"La Liga," premiering this week on Made Here, shows how soccer leagues forge connection for the migrant dairy farmworker community in rural Vermont.

Protestors with signs with themes of farm workers rights

Migrant farmworkers endure harsh working conditions and the threat of deportation while forging community, solidarity, and resistance through soccer. From co-directors MacPherson Christopher and Paul Rosenfeld, this film was funded in part by the Made Here Fund.

"La Liga" premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 13th and is available now on demand.

