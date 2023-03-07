UVM women's basketball coach on her team's incredible season

The University of Vermont's women's basketball team is having an inarguably excellent season. Last month the Catamounts won their first regular season title in 21 years. They're on a sixteen-game winning streak heading into the league title game on Friday. That game will be the first time Vermont hosts the America East final since 2001.

Head coach Alisa Kresge was named the America East coach of the year. Host Mikaela Lefrak speaks to Coach Kresge about her team's on- and off-court chemistry and their prospects in the championship game on Friday.

Our guest is:



Alisa Kresge, head coach of the University of Vermont women's basketball team

Broadcast on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

