© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

UVM women's basketball coach on her team's incredible season

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Matthew F Smith
Published March 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST
A female basketball player with a blond ponytail and UVM jersey takes a shot while other players look on. A big crowd watches in the background.
Ryan Manley
/
University of Vermont
Senior Emma Utterback takes a shot during the UVM women's semifinal game against UMBC.

The University of Vermont's women's basketball team is having an inarguably excellent season. Last month the Catamounts won their first regular season title in 21 years. They're on a sixteen-game winning streak heading into the league title game on Friday. That game will be the first time Vermont hosts the America East final since 2001.

Head coach Alisa Kresge was named the America East coach of the year. Host Mikaela Lefrak speaks to Coach Kresge about her team's on- and off-court chemistry and their prospects in the championship game on Friday.

Our guest is:

  • Alisa Kresge, head coach of the University of Vermont women's basketball team

Broadcast on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition BasketballSportsUniversity of VermontVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F Smith