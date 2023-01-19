Middlebury high girls' basketball players share how racist comments affect their team

Live call-in discussion: On Jan. 12, the Middlebury Union High School girls' basketball team was scheduled to play Enosburg Fall High School. But the game never happened. The MUHS girls' basketball team decided not to play, citing in an Instagram post what they described as three separate incidents where their athletes "experienced racist attacks from Enosburg spectators."

That same week, other girls' basketball teams — Burlington High School and Rice Memorial High School — postponed their games against Champlain Valley Union High School after a racially charged TikTok.

Connor Cyrus speak with three of the student-athletes From the Middlebury Union High School girls basketball team about their decision. Our guests are:



Cady Pitner, Grade 12, Guard

Ele Sellers, Grade 12, Forward

Jazmyn Hurley, Grade 10, Guard

We'll also speak with MUHS girls' basketball coach Chris Atlemose to get his reaction to how the girls are feeling and the conversations that led up to the big decision of officially canceling the game.

Broadcast live on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at noon.

