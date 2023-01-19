© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vt. Racial equity director Xusana Davis reflects on new report to lawmakers

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Matthew F Smith
Published January 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST
Xusana Davis, Vermont's Executive Director of Racial Equity, delivered her annual report to the legislature this month.

An annual report to the Vermont legislature assesses the state's progress on racial equity over the past year and looks at challenges to be tackled in the years ahead. Xusana Davis, the Executive Director of Racial Equity for the State of Vermont, joins host Mikaela Lefrak to dive into the report's findings.

They discuss the creation of the Division of Racial Justice Statistics, state working groups focused on equity, and other research and projects coming out of her department.

Broadcast live on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
