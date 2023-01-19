Vt. Racial equity director Xusana Davis reflects on new report to lawmakers

An annual report to the Vermont legislature assesses the state's progress on racial equity over the past year and looks at challenges to be tackled in the years ahead. Xusana Davis, the Executive Director of Racial Equity for the State of Vermont, joins host Mikaela Lefrak to dive into the report's findings.

They discuss the creation of the Division of Racial Justice Statistics, state working groups focused on equity, and other research and projects coming out of her department.

Broadcast live on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at noon.

