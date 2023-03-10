Vermont's retail cannabis market has been open for months. How's it going?

Live call-in discussion: Retail cannabis has been legal in Vermont since October. So, how are the growers, retailers and consumers faring in this marketplace? This hour, we'll talk about the challenges state regulators are dealing with, how these cannabis businesses are faring and changes medical cannabis users and advocates want to see in Vermont.

Brynn Hare , executive director the Vermont Cannabis Control Board

Jessilyn Dolan, founder of the Vermont Cannabis Nurses Association, the co-founder of the Green Mountain Patients Alliance and the president of the American Nurses Association-Vermont

Grass Queen, a women-owned and majority queer-owned company growing cannabis in Plainfield and operating a Burlington dispensary

Broadcast live on Monday, March 13, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

