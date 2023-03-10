© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Vermont's retail cannabis market has been open for months. How's it going?

By Connor Cyrus,
Matthew F Smith
Published March 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST
Vermont's retail cannabis marketplace has been open for business since Oct. 1, 2022. This hour, we'll hear from a cannabis regulator, retailer and medicinal use advocate about how the industry is taking shape.

Live call-in discussion: Retail cannabis has been legal in Vermont since October. So, how are the growers, retailers and consumers faring in this marketplace? This hour, we'll talk about the challenges state regulators are dealing with, how these cannabis businesses are faring and changes medical cannabis users and advocates want to see in Vermont.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Monday, March 13, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
