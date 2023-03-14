A Bristol woman's SUV was stolen in Montreal. It's part of a network sending stolen cars across the globe
Vermonters who visit Montreal should take caution when it comes to their cars. Auto thefts increased more than 30 percent last year, and a CBC investigation found many cars are ending up overseas. We’ll talk to a Bristol woman dealing with the fallout of her stolen SUV ... and a Montreal reporter covering the stolen cars.
Our guests are:
- Christine Lynch, a Bristol resident who had her Honda SUV stolen in Montreal in January
- Leah Hendry, an investigative reporter with the CBC based in Montreal, discussing her February story (with reporter Bejamin) about stolen cars being smuggled out of Canada via the Port of Montreal
Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 14, 2023 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
