© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Delays, closures in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

A Bristol woman's SUV was stolen in Montreal. It's part of a network sending stolen cars across the globe

By Connor Cyrus,
Matthew F Smith
Published March 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
A City of Montreal police officer in uniform wears a light blue face mask and walks in front of his police car amid a snowstorm
Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, courtesy
/
Montreal police told Bristol resident Christine Lynch her stolen SUV was likely shipped out of the Port of Montreal after it was stolen during a trip to the city in January.

Vermonters who visit Montreal should take caution when it comes to their cars. Auto thefts increased more than 30 percent last year, and a CBC investigation found many cars are ending up overseas. We’ll talk to a Bristol woman dealing with the fallout of her stolen SUV ... and a Montreal reporter covering the stolen cars.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 14, 2023 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Organized CrimeTechnologyMontrealCanadaVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F Smith