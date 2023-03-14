A Bristol woman's SUV was stolen in Montreal. It's part of a network sending stolen cars across the globe

Vermonters who visit Montreal should take caution when it comes to their cars. Auto thefts increased more than 30 percent last year, and a CBC investigation found many cars are ending up overseas. We’ll talk to a Bristol woman dealing with the fallout of her stolen SUV ... and a Montreal reporter covering the stolen cars.

Our guests are:



Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 14, 2023 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

