How online bullying and harassment takes a toll on adults in the public eye

Live call-in discussion: Harassment and cyberbullying are a common part of our online lives, especially for adults in the public eye. But being targeted virtually can have serious consequences in the real world. This hour, we hear from a former state lawmaker featured in a new documentary, where she shares her story of leaving office after racist attacks online. And we'll hear from Vermont researchers about the toll online harassment takes even when we're offline.

Kiah Morris, a former Vermont lawmaker who left office after being targeted by racist and sexist attacks online; she's featured in the new documentary, Backlash: Misogyny in a Digital Age

Barbara Colombo, professor and Co-Program Director of Psychology at Champlain College, who's studied the psycho-physiological and behavioral responses from cyberbullying

Kimberly Vannest, professor and chair of the Education Department at the University of Vermont

, professor and chair of the Education Department at the University of Vermont Scott Mitchell, school board chair at Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax

The Backlash documentary will screen at the Vermont State House in Montpelier on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. Details on registering for the screening can be found at the Vermont Network.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

