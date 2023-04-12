Gaming that's good? Vermont schools embrace competitive esports

Live call-in discussion: Players at schools across Vermont are practicing every day for high-stakes matches against other teams, even competing for scholarships in their game of choice. Not in sports like soccer or baseball, but esports with video games like Valorant and Mario Kart. We're talking with students, parents and coaches about esports and why Vermont schools are embracing competitive video games.

Our guests are:



Amanda Crispel , a game designer, educator and chair of Champlain College's Communications and Creative Media, and her daughter Alex Fox , a player on Champlain Valley Union High School's JV esports team

, a game designer, educator and chair of Champlain College's Communications and Creative Media, and her daughter , a player on Champlain Valley Union High School's JV esports team Christian Konczal, head coach and director of the esports program at Champlain College

head coach and director of the esports program at Champlain College John Wagner, esports advisor at North Country Supervisory Union

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Editor's note: Champlain College is a Vermont Public underwriter.