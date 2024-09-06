-
Vermont Public's Bryant Denton met with a video game developer in Montreal, a Champlain college student, and a horror & video game culture reporter to examine the longstanding connection between Hollywood and the video game industry and how stories from games are reaching new audiences.
-
A look inside a Vermont esports dojo and the skills needed to design successful video games.
-
Vermont is home to a small but strong network of bars and arcades where you can play pinball games like Godzilla, Baywatch and the Big Lebowski.
-
Host Mikaela Lefrak talks with students, parents and coaches about esports and the how and why Vermont schools are embracing competitive video games.
-
"Some of the greatest storytelling has been in video gaming," says The Last of Us actor Merle Dandridge. But it took decades for games to realize that potential and for Hollywood to do it justice.
-
Champlain College's trailblazing Game Studio -- which offered the nation's first four-year degree in making video games -- is celebrating its tenth…