How Vermont gamers are expanding the esports industry

Video games aren’t just a fun thing to do at home, by yourself, or with friends. Gaming is a big business that draws crowds to competitions, showcases, and increasingly, movies and shows are based off of popular games.

It takes a village to create a video game. From narrative designers to programmers to marketers, many people have to work together. We learn about what it takes to design a successful video game, which something that Vermonters can learn at Champlain College in Burlington. We also talk to the head of WNFC esports Dojo in Essex Junction about the opportunities for kids and teens to get into competitive gaming.

Our guests:



Bryant Denton , Digital Services Specialist at Vermont Public

, Digital Services Specialist at Vermont Public Jessie Gagnon , Program Director of Game Business and Publishing and Game Production Management at Champlain College

, Program Director of Game Business and Publishing and Game Production Management at Champlain College Grant Patterson, owner of the WNFC Esports Dojo in Essex Junction

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

