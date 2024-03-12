Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

How Vermont gamers are expanding the esports industry

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela FierroBryant Denton
Published March 12, 2024 at 3:40 PM EDT
A view of the esports tournament by WNFC esports Dojo at the Burlington Beer Company.

Video games aren’t just a fun thing to do at home, by yourself, or with friends. Gaming is a big business that draws crowds to competitions, showcases, and increasingly, movies and shows are based off of popular games.

It takes a village to create a video game. From narrative designers to programmers to marketers, many people have to work together. We learn about what it takes to design a successful video game, which something that Vermonters can learn at Champlain College in Burlington. We also talk to the head of WNFC esports Dojo in Essex Junction about the opportunities for kids and teens to get into competitive gaming.

Our guests:

  • Bryant Denton, Digital Services Specialist at Vermont Public
  • Jessie Gagnon, Program Director of Game Business and Publishing and Game Production Management at Champlain College
  • Grant Patterson, owner of the WNFC Esports Dojo in Essex Junction

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
Bryant Denton
