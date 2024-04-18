Fighting your fears: The safe space of video games

Video games have been a medium for interactive storytelling since 1981 with Nintendo's Donkey Kong, and 42 years later, that story was adapted for the big screen with Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, becoming the highest-grossing video game movie of all time.

With the medium's maturation, video games nowadays are more complex than their arcade predecessors. Gamers can now choose from many categories from platformers and fighters to MMORPGs and battle royales. One genre that has been popular through the years is horror, responsible for titles like Five Nights at Freddy's, Resident Evil, and Alan Wake.

Vermont Public's Bryant Denton reports on the connections between the horror genre and Hollywood, speaking with Dave Richard, Senior Creative Director at Behavior Interactive, a video game developer in Montréal, and Jenna Stoeber, a media reporter who covers video games and horror. Denton also spoke with Jade Moore, an undergraduate student at Champlain College who's a fan of the game Dead by Daylight.

This story was featured on Vermont Edition, an episode focused on video game culture in Vermont.